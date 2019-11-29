|
James H. Hieronymus, III
Savannah, GA
James H. Hieronymus, III, 49, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1970 in Savannah, where he graduated from Jenkins High School. He lived in Waycross, GA where he worked as a plumber.
Surviving are his father James "Jimmy" H. Hieronymus, Jr. (fiance', Brenda Marchbanks, and her son, Brian Marchbanks) of Savannah, his son, Jacob Hieronymus of St. Mary's, GA, his aunt BV Morgan, and cousin Bayne Morgan.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
