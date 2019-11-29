Home

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery
James H. Hieronymus, III
Savannah, GA
James H. Hieronymus, III, 49, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1970 in Savannah, where he graduated from Jenkins High School. He lived in Waycross, GA where he worked as a plumber.
Surviving are his father James "Jimmy" H. Hieronymus, Jr. (fiance', Brenda Marchbanks, and her son, Brian Marchbanks) of Savannah, his son, Jacob Hieronymus of St. Mary's, GA, his aunt BV Morgan, and cousin Bayne Morgan.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
November 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
