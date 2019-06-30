Home

James Harley Cowart Sr.


1939 - 2019
James Harley Cowart Sr. Obituary
Mr. James Harley Cowart, Sr., age 79 passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. Mr. Cowart was born August 17, 1939 to the late James Oscar and Ollie Mae Waters Cowart and was a life-long resident of Pembroke. He was owner and operator of the family business, Cowart's Cafe for decades. As well as serving his community, Mr. James was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy; was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. He was also of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cowart was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela "Angie" Cowart Hammerstein; brother, Everett L. Cowart and grandson, Benjamin Cyril Burkhalter.

Mr. Cowart was married to Mrs. Sandra Bazemore Cowart for 52 years and is also survived by his son James H. "Jimmy" Cowart, Jr. and his wife LaDonna of Bulloch County; two daughters, Cathy Cowart Burkhalter of Glennville and Janice Cowart Rossiter of Savannah; grandchildren, Melissa Lanier, Heather Burkhalter, Brad Burkhalter, special grandson, Brett Burkhalter, Angela Rossiter Morris, Cole Rossiter, Ryan Rossiter, James H. "Trey" Cowart, III, Evan Cowart, Clay Cowart, and Taylor Denise Hammerstein; step grandchildren, Jessica Howard and Colt Turner; great grandchildren, Parker, Tripp, Mia and Maggie Morris and step great grandchildren, Miles Turner and Lane Howard

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Northside Cemetery.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James H. Cowart, Sr.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 30, 2019
