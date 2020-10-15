James Henry DeLorme, Jr.
Savannah , GA
James ("Red" or "Bubby") Henry DeLorme, Jr., age 75, passed away surrounded by family in Columbia, SC on October 13, 2020.
James was born on October 18, 1944 in Savannah, GA, to the late James Henry DeLorme and late Victoria Kline DeLorme. He attended A.E. Beach Senior High School in Savannah, then completed his education at North Carolina Central University, where he graduated with a degree in political science. He later served several years in the US Army.
James was an avid sports fan who enjoyed grilling and spending time with his family. He loved sharing stories about his children and grandchildren and cared very deeply about the education and success of young people. Prior to his illness, he was a very active member of the Savannah community, serving on various community boards. He will be fondly remembered by friends and family for his protective nature, quick wit, and willingness to offer advice (whether you thought you needed it or not).
He was preceded in death by his father, James Henry DeLorme, his mother, Victoria Kline DeLorme, and his sister, Victoria Amanda Collier. He is survived by his daughters, Natalie (Donald) Gidney, Adrienne (Reshaun) Finkley, his six grandchildren, Elijah, Christopher, Cameron, Alanna, Gabrielle, and Addison, his former spouse, Margaret DeLorme, his sister, Marquita DeLorme Anderson, his niece, Nicole Collier Harp, and a host of cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be delayed until people can safely assemble. The family will notify loved ones when a service has been scheduled. Arrangements will be handled by Nelson's Funeral Home in Ridgeway, SC. https://www.nelsonsofridgeway.com
. If desired, any memorial contributions may be made in James' honor to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah at http://www.bgcsavannah.org/
or the American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
.
Savannah Morning News
October 15
