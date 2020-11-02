1/1
James Hugh "Hugh" Floyd
Norcross, GA
James Hugh Floyd, "Hugh," age 79, of Norcross, GA, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Mr. Floyd, son of the late Frank Forrest and Reita Neville Floyd, was born on January 18, 1941 in Parris Island, South Carolina. He was a retired salesman with Industrial Paper Corporation and a former 14-year Georgia State Representative for District 99. Mr. Floyd is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Sigler Floyd; daughter, Dana Floyd Harper (Phil) of Hoschton, GA; son, Evan Floyd of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Ella Harper; grandson, Preston Floyd; sister, Lynette Floyd Hohnerlein of Savannah, GA; brothers Lynn Floyd of Clyo, GA and Neville Floyd of Port Wentworth, GA. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Savannah Morning News
November 3, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
