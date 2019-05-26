Home

Sgt. James Jasper Wilkinson

Sgt. James Jasper Wilkinson Obituary
Sgt. James Jasper Wilkinson, 58, passed away May 24, 2019 at Memorial Health.

The Florida native served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. He was employed with Effingham County Sheriff's Office, enjoyed beekeeping, blacksmithing, was an avid reader, and loved animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Kinard Wilkinson.

Survivors include his wife, Sonya Wilkinson; children, Brandon (Allison) Godfrey, Tyler Godfrey, Kyle Wilkinson, and Brianna Wilkinson; grandchildren, Colten Godfrey, Noah Godfrey, Logan Edenfield, and Carleigh Godfrey; siblings, Charlene Spence, Sandi Wilkinson, Pam Wilkinson, Chuck Wilkinson, and Barbara Duggan; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Rincon. Sgt. Wilkinson will lie in state from 10 a.m.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be given to the Two Hundred Club, www.twohundredclub.org 200 E. St. Julian St., Ste. 600, Savannah, GA 31401.

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019
