Haisten McCullough Funeral Home
1155 Everee Inn Road
Griffin, GA 30224
(770) 229-4994
James Kenneth Duffes


James Kenneth Duffes Obituary
Mr. James Kenneth Duffes, age 89, of Griffin, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Spalding Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Duffes was born on May 22, 1929 in Hartford, Ct. He was the son of the late Kenneth Stanley and Signe Hanson Duffes. He retired from Eastern Airlines after 30 years of service as a pilot. He was a faithful, longtime member of First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Annella Wells Duffes; daughters and son-in-law, Melissa Duffes and Anne and Jeff Weldon; grandchildren, James Duffes Weldon, Grace Anne Weldon, and Ella Melissa Weldon; sister, Betsy Duffes; brother, John Spooner; nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be planned for a later time.

Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin, Ga. 30224 is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the Griffin First United Methodist Church AMICK Fund in memory of Mr. Duffes.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 3, 2019
