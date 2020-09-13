James Kenneth (Ken) TillisonFaulkville, GAJames Kenneth (Ken) Tillison, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Anniston, AL on May 31, 1946, he was the son of the late Sargent Samuel and Mae Arcola Tillison. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 51 years, Hattie Elizabeth Tillison as well as his sister, Mary Jo Jennings and step great-grandson, Johnny Randall Peszynski. Ken is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Hightower of Wichita, KS; daughter, Stephanie Hatcher (Bill) of Faulkville, GA; son, James "Kenny" Tillison, Jr. (Pam) of Bluff City, TN; stepson Ronnie Peszynski (Pam) of Eden, GA; stepdaughter, Kathryn Davis (John) of Gardners, PA; grandchildren Brian Peszynski, Tina Crook (Kevin), Jennifer Peszynski, Brandon Peszynski (Heather), Kelly Blake (Shane), William Hatcher, Joan Davis, Brittany Lester (Cody), Victoria Tillison, and Ryan Hatcher; many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Ken served in the United States Marine Corps from 1963-1967. He fought on the front lines during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He co-owned Bay Foods Grocery with his wife and worked many years at the Chatham Couny Sheriff's Department as a deputy. From the time he was a child, Ken's love of music was apparent. He enjoyed playing his Jumbo Gibson guitar and singing classic country music with Gene Watson being his favorite artist. As an Alabama boy, he was a huge fan of Bama football. ROLL TIDE! His favorite thing to do was to make memories with those that surrounded him. Ken will be remembered as a family man with an impeccable work ethic, love of others, and boisterous laugh. Ken Tillison will be greatly missed by his friends and family. The visitation will be Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate) Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News09/14/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at