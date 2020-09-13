1/1
James Kenneth (Ken) Tillison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Kenneth (Ken) Tillison
Faulkville, GA
James Kenneth (Ken) Tillison, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Anniston, AL on May 31, 1946, he was the son of the late Sargent Samuel and Mae Arcola Tillison. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 51 years, Hattie Elizabeth Tillison as well as his sister, Mary Jo Jennings and step great-grandson, Johnny Randall Peszynski. Ken is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Hightower of Wichita, KS; daughter, Stephanie Hatcher (Bill) of Faulkville, GA; son, James "Kenny" Tillison, Jr. (Pam) of Bluff City, TN; stepson Ronnie Peszynski (Pam) of Eden, GA; stepdaughter, Kathryn Davis (John) of Gardners, PA; grandchildren Brian Peszynski, Tina Crook (Kevin), Jennifer Peszynski, Brandon Peszynski (Heather), Kelly Blake (Shane), William Hatcher, Joan Davis, Brittany Lester (Cody), Victoria Tillison, and Ryan Hatcher; many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Ken served in the United States Marine Corps from 1963-1967. He fought on the front lines during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He co-owned Bay Foods Grocery with his wife and worked many years at the Chatham Couny Sheriff's Department as a deputy. From the time he was a child, Ken's love of music was apparent. He enjoyed playing his Jumbo Gibson guitar and singing classic country music with Gene Watson being his favorite artist. As an Alabama boy, he was a huge fan of Bama football. ROLL TIDE! His favorite thing to do was to make memories with those that surrounded him. Ken will be remembered as a family man with an impeccable work ethic, love of others, and boisterous laugh. Ken Tillison will be greatly missed by his friends and family. The visitation will be Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate) Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
09/14/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved