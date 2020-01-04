|
James "Jim" Konrad Younggreen
Savannah, GA
James (Jim) Konrad Younggreen passed away on Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 from complications due to pneumonia. He is survived by Susan, his wife of 48 years, son William (Bill) Younggreen his wife Ritu and their daughter Anika, son John Younggreen and his daughter Carmen, and his brother Jerry Younggreen. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Sophie. Jim was born in 1943 in Northwest Iowa and spent most of his adult life in Iowa City, Iowa and Savannah, Georgia. He enjoyed a thriving life with friends and acquaintances in both locations. Jim was a stay-at-home dad dedicated to raising Bill and John and maintaining the household while Susan was working. He had a passion for living and experiencing things, and an extremely positive attitude that aided him in overcoming multiple health issues over the years. He will be remembered as a conversationalist, a kind soul, and as genuinely interested in the people that he met. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a memorial donation to the Sierra Club at https://bit.ly/2rJWX6X.
