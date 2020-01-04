Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Younggreen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Konrad "Jim" Younggreen


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Konrad "Jim" Younggreen Obituary
James "Jim" Konrad Younggreen
Savannah, GA
James (Jim) Konrad Younggreen passed away on Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 from complications due to pneumonia. He is survived by Susan, his wife of 48 years, son William (Bill) Younggreen his wife Ritu and their daughter Anika, son John Younggreen and his daughter Carmen, and his brother Jerry Younggreen. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Sophie. Jim was born in 1943 in Northwest Iowa and spent most of his adult life in Iowa City, Iowa and Savannah, Georgia. He enjoyed a thriving life with friends and acquaintances in both locations. Jim was a stay-at-home dad dedicated to raising Bill and John and maintaining the household while Susan was working. He had a passion for living and experiencing things, and an extremely positive attitude that aided him in overcoming multiple health issues over the years. He will be remembered as a conversationalist, a kind soul, and as genuinely interested in the people that he met. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a memorial donation to the Sierra Club at https://bit.ly/2rJWX6X.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -