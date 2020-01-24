Home

James Latham "Jimmy" Hill


1952 - 2020
James Latham (Jimmy) Hill
Vernon, TX
James Latham (Jimmy) Hill, 67, died January 5th at the Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, TX after a brief battle with cancer. Jimmy was born on May 5, 1952 in Savannah, GA where he grew up. He was a Navy veteran and after attending a culinary program worked as a chef at numerous restaurants around Savannah, as well as Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, GA. He loved the water and beach of Coastal Georgia, and surfed, fished and swam on various competitive swimming teams. He moved to Chillicothe, TX in 2010 and made many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Mary Gibson Hill and Hugh Latham Hill and his grandparents. Jimmy was an excellent cook. He loved to read, play music and guitar, animals and gardening. Survivors include a son, Conor Hill; sisters Beth Hill of Savannah, Julie Hill Cheney of Winter Springs, FL, and a brother Robbie Hill (Susan) of Savannah and five nieces and nephews.
A family memorial will be held in Savannah at a later date. Remember Jimmy by playing music (guitar), planting a new plant, loving or adopting a pet, or donating to .
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
