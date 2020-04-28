|
James Louis Fabrikant, Jr.
Metter, Georgia
James Louis Fabrikant, 78, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, April 26, 2020 surrounded by loving family at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The family is grateful for the compassionate and loving care provided by the hospice staff and nurses. He was born at Telfair Hospital in Savannah, Georgia on September 22, 1941 to the late James Louis Fabrikant, Sr. and Katherine Jennings Fabrikant. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Thomas Jennings Fabrikant. Jim grew up in Savannah and was a long-time resident of Tybee Island. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kathleen Burke Fabrikant; his daughters, Katherine LaTrelle Fabrikant Ferrelle (Chas), and Renee Fabrikant; step-children Erin Burke Mendez (Cosmo), Billy Burke (Rachael), Shannon Burke Todd (Elton); ten grandchildren: Ramsey Allen, Charlie Ferrelle, Wyatt Ferrelle, Preston Todd, Madison Todd, Will Burke, Griffin Burke, Owen Burke, Mary Mendez, and Grace Mendez.
Jim spent most of his career in the heating and air conditioning business. He worked at Baker Brothers, Coastal Supply Company, Williams Seafood, and later ran his own business, Fabrikant Service Company on Tybee Island, where he provided HVAC installation on many of the new homes and businesses built in the 1980s and 1990s. Jim was affectionately known by fellow contractors as "Bigfoot." Additionally, Jim, with his wife Kathie, were instrumental in managing Lighthouse Point Condominiums for 30 years.
During his time on Tybee Island, Jim served his fellow residents as both a council member on the Tybee City Council and as the Police Commissioner. Jim continued his public service by giving Tybee City workers full access to his vast tool collection.
Jim was a man of many talents with an ability to build and fix anything. He spent many hours in his workshop honing those talents with engine repairing, locksmithing, welding, and woodworking.
Jim was a gentle giant with a wonderful sense of humor. A big man with a big heart, Jim will be remembered for his love of family. Jim was happiest with a house full of friends and family, where he would cook enough food for an army and ask everyone to eat more. He had patience for everyone he met and loved to help others. Friends were always welcomed at Jim's house for coffee, conversation, and hot dogs, even if Jim wasn't home.
Anyone who knew Jim can attest to his insistence on living life on his own terms. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. All will miss that twinkle in his eye and the grin that let you know he was up to something.
Jim was larger than life and the source of many stories. Please share your stories with Jim's family, they would love to hear them! Send them to: 3424 Miles Road, Metter, GA 30439. Due to the current situation with Covid-19, the family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly accepted by The Fresh Air Home, PO Box 14144, Savannah, GA 31416, where generations of the Fabrikant family have served on the board and volunteered to increase the health and happiness of underprivileged children.
