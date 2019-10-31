|
James Lowell Robinson
Savannah, GA
James Lowell Robinson, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, but spent his years growing up in Asheville, North Carolina. He attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and majored in Business. Following college, he joined the Navy and was a proud officer that was honored to serve for the country he loved. Jim loved history and firmly believed in The Constitution of the Untied States. During his time in the Navy, he was the commanding officer aboard the USSR Denver. After the Navy, Jim earned his MBA from Long Beach State. Jim was a real estate executive for over 40 years in the Atlanta Area and 5 years at The Landings Company. He was a co-founder of the Gwinnett Realtor Players where he was an avid playwright and actor; helping raise money for local charities through the plays they produced. Jim was always known as the life of the party with a joke to share, an avid tennis player and a love for his great friends. He was a lover of music, plays and movies and an avid reader. Although Jim loved time with his dogs watching movies and UNC basketball, he also loved traveling especially to the American West. Some of Jim's favorite trips were hiking through National Parks and Canadian Rockies. Jim's family was the most important thing is his life and he passed away surrounded by his family and dogs in the comfort of his home.
Jim is survived by his wife, Doris Hughes Robinson, his two daughters, Leah Robinson Ragsdale and Brittany Anne Robinson, his stepchildren, Melanie Hughes Farrant, Shelton David Hughes Jr. and Elizabeth Anne Hughes, and his sister Linda Robinson Davis. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Tidwell Robinson. Jim's family would like to thank the many friends that shared and loved Jim through his time battling this aggressive illness.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at The Plantation Club at The Landings.
In Lieu of flowers please give a donation in memory of James Lowell Robinson to the Mayo Clinic in support of angiosarcoma research.
