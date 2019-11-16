|
James M. "Jimmy" Anderson
Isle of HOpe, GA
James M. "Jimmy" Anderson, 70, of Isle of Hope, Georgia passed on November 14, 2019 at his home under the care of Hospice of Savannah. Jimmy was a graduate of Savannah High School and attended watch maker school. He then joined his parents and brother at Red Anderson and Sons Jewelers. he was preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie and Red Anderson, brother Bob and infant brother Bill. He is survived by his three daughters, Kelly McMillan, Jamie Anderson and Tracey Anderson and one son-in-law, Rodney McMillan; sister, Julie Cox of Sylvania; 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Jimmy's wishes A Celebration of Life will be held at his house, 17 Waite Drive, Savannah on November 24th at 4:00 p.m.
