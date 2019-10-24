|
James Mack Adams
Erwin, TN
James Mack Adams, age 86, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Erwin, TN. Born in Norton, VA, he moved to Kingsport, TN. He served in both the Army and Air Force. He had a BS degree from ESTC.
While living in Johnstown, OH, he received his MA from The Ohio State University. Jim taught automated data processing, in its infancy, and other business education courses at Licking County Joint Vocational School, in Newark, OH, for 22 years and published a data processing textbook.
Retiring to Tybee Island, GA, Jim's interest and research into Savannah and the coastal region's history led to journalism. Jim penned a weekly column, titled "Historically Speaking", in the "Savannah Morning News", for seven years and published four books on Georgia History: A History of Fort Screven, Georgia, Images of America…Tybee Island, Entwined Destinies…West Point and The Coastal Empire 1802-2002, General Oglethorpe's City.
Jim relocated to Erwin, Tennessee to enjoy the last chapter of his life with his friend Marilyn. He continued writing a monthly column for the local newspaper, the Erwin Record.
Active over the years as a Civil War re-enactor, impersonator of Robert E. Lee, as both General and College President, living history interpreter for historic sites, National Parks and National Monuments and as a presenter for Elderhostel.
Jim was the recipient of the Jefferson Davis Gold Medal, He is an honorary associate member of Savannah's UDC Chapter #2, as a longtime member of The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Adams' SCV Camp awarded him "The Order of the Sword" in recognition of his writings, talks and interpretations of Civil War History. He received the key to the city of Lake City, FL, in appreciation for several years of support and participation in their annual Battle of Olustee Festival. He was also an associate member of The West Point Society of Savannah and has been honored by the Academy by being named a Friend of West Point. He has appeared as a teller of ghost stories on "The History Channel" and "Travel Channel".
Other memberships include Tybee Island Historical Society, American Legion, Scottish American Military Society, Knights of Columbus,
The Society of Scabbard and Blade.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Dowell McElwee, and is survived by her daughters: Susan Cecilia (Frank) and her children, (Gina Baumgartner and Shawn McSorley), Molly Bratton Jones and her son, (Kasson Bratton) and Betsy (Mark) Gathercole; great grandchildren: Allen Woodworth, Marissa Baumgartner and Camden McSorley.
Memorial Mass was held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Michael the Arch Angel Catholic Church. The family will attend a private burial with military honors at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Jim Adams to St Michael the Arch Angel Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1001, Erwin, TN 37650.
Savannah Morning News
October 18, 2019
