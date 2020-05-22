|
|
James Melvin Lindsey
Bloomingdale, GA
James Melvin Lindsey, age 86, of Bloomingdale, formerly of Wrightsville, GA, passed away May 21, 2020. James is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Betty Lindsey; son, Wendel Lindsey, both of Bloomingdale; daughters, Donna Tilton (Scott Dailey), of Duluth, Betty Jean (Chris) Benson, of Bloomingdale; grandchildren, Kristy Tilton, of Duluth, Curtis Tilton, of Athens. Private services will be held.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 22 to May 23, 2020