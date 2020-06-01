James Merriett
Mr. James Merriett
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mr. James Merriett whose death occurred Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 2, 2020



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
