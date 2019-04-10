James Michael McManus, 71, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2019. He was a loving, generous, selfless man, and devoted Christian. He was born in Swartz Creek, MI on August 13, 1947 and graduated from Ferris State in Michigan. He worked for General Motors, Control Data, and GE. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Bluffton, SC. Jim loved spending quality time with his family, planning and going on vacations and seeing each day as a blessing.



He will be greatly missed by his wife, Neva "Gerry" McManus, whom he was married to for 48 happy and blissful years, his daughters; Lori (Brian) Hamilton, Angie (T.J.) Oakley, Michelle (Dahlia) McManus, Ashley (Matt) Eames, and his 10 grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Douglas (Kathleen) McManus, sister-in-law, Ruth (Kirk) Welch, brother-in-law, Alan Sinsel and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Maxine McManus.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1755 Quacco Rd. Pooler, Georgia on Friday, April 12, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Risen Savior Lutheran Church for the Mission Church of Bluffton, 1755 Quacco Rd., Pooler, Georgia 31322.



