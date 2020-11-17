James Michael Westerfield
Mt. Pleasant, SC
James Michael Westerfield, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, husband to Barbara Westerfield (O'Loughlin) of 43 years, entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Born on August 8, 1943 in Augusta, GA, Michael was a son of the late Charles Wilcox Westerfield, MD and Emily Westerfield. Michael was a graduate of Georgia Military College and Georgia Southern University. He began his career in Southeastern Maritime in Savannah, GA. He continued his career at Strachan Shipping, then joined the South Carolina Ports Authority, where he retired as the General Manager of Cargo Sales in 2009, with over 40 years experience in the shipping industry. Besides his wife, Michael is survived by his son Yancey Joseph Westerfield (Egle) of London, England and one grand daughter, Adele Milda Westerfield; brothers George Westerfield (Sherry) of Hilton Head, SC, Cary Westerfield (Barbara) of RIncon, GA; sister-in-laws Sally M Westerfield of Savannah, GA, Patricia Rann (Charles) of Roswell, GA, Beth Myers of Pueblo, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles W Westerfield. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM.at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be sent to East Cooper Community Outreach. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.Mcalister-Smith.com
