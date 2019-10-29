Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
James Paul Eason

James Paul Eason, 79, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Pruitt Health Seaside.
The Savannah native was a retired mechanic and a member of Abundant Life Church. Paul loved racing and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Irene Eason; brother, Ervin Eason; and sisters, Irene Williams and Linda Rooker.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley Roberta Eason; children, Elaine Eason Hartlaub (Kevin), Wade Eason (Kellie), and Drew Eason (Sam); sisters, Ouida Hinely, Karen Loper, and Angie Askew (Chuck); brother, Gerald Eason (Nancy); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Abundant Life Church.
Interment: Rincon Cemetery.
Remembrances: Abundant Life Church.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
October 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
