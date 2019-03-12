|
|
James R. Caines passed on Sunday March, 10, 2019. He is survived by his spouse, Shirley A. Caines of Savannah, Ga, brothers Donald Caines (Janet) of Port Wentworth, GA; Robert Caines (Laura) of Grovetown, GA; StevenCaines (Janice) of Harlem, GA; and sister Barbara Mize of Chattanooga, TN; his step-son Anthony Strickland(Katy), grandson Avery; nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews. James was the Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart 596; member of the American Legion Post 135; Marine Corp League 1326; Moose Lodge (Savannah, GA.); VFW 4392; La Societe Des 40 Hommes Et &Chevauk Locale 567; International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 96 (Pooler, GA); Retired from Local 96; Volunteer American Red Cross. He also participated in the Stand Up for America Parade and Savannah Veteran's Day Parade. Visitation will be 11 - 12 pm Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the Funeral Home with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 12, 2019