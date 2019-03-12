Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Resources
More Obituaries for James Caines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Caines


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James R. Caines Obituary
James R. Caines passed on Sunday March, 10, 2019. He is survived by his spouse, Shirley A. Caines of Savannah, Ga, brothers Donald Caines (Janet) of Port Wentworth, GA; Robert Caines (Laura) of Grovetown, GA; StevenCaines (Janice) of Harlem, GA; and sister Barbara Mize of Chattanooga, TN; his step-son Anthony Strickland(Katy), grandson Avery; nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews. James was the Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart 596; member of the American Legion Post 135; Marine Corp League 1326; Moose Lodge (Savannah, GA.); VFW 4392; La Societe Des 40 Hommes Et &Chevauk Locale 567; International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 96 (Pooler, GA); Retired from Local 96; Volunteer American Red Cross. He also participated in the Stand Up for America Parade and Savannah Veteran's Day Parade. Visitation will be 11 - 12 pm Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the Funeral Home with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
Download Now