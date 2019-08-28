|
|
Savannah - James "Jimmy" R. Cannon James "Jimmy" Robert Cannon, 81, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Lynda Davis Cannon, died Monday afternoon, August 26, 2019, at his home.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Grady Cannon and the late Eunice Lee Cannon. Jimmy was a member of Bible Baptist Church where he was a member of the Master's Class. He served in the Georgia Air National Guard 117th Air Control Squadron. Jimmy managed Kutchey Auto Supply and Chatham Automotive Warehouse. He later worked with and retired from Dixie Motors. Jimmy loved spending time with his family and playing golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Cannon.
Surviving are his wife of almost 60 years, Lynda Davis Cannon of Savannah; one daughter, Traci Cannon of Savannah; one son, Darrell Cannon and his wife, Tina, of Pooler; three grandchildren, Joseph "Joe" Cannon, Brayley Osterman and Zac Osterman; one sister, Shirley Cannon of Springfield, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 o'clock Thursday at Bible Baptist Church - 4700 Skidaway Road, Savannah.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Friday morning at Bible Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Kelly McInerney and the Reverend Dr. Herbert F. Hubbard. Private interment will be in Northside Cemetery in Pembroke.
Remembrances: Georgia Hospice Care - Suite 201, 7130 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406-1528.
Please share your thoughts about Jimmy and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News August 28, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 28, 2019