James R. McCrayJesup, GAJames R. McCray, 77, of Jesup, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. The Savannah native lived in Jesup most of his life and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. He graduated from Savannah High School and furthered his education at Armstrong College and Savannah Tech. He served in the 117th Tactical Air Squadron of the Air National Guard from 1963 to 1969 and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation – Jesup Design with 34 years of service. He also served as Garden City's Public Works Director in 2005. James met the love of his life, Janice, in 1964 and spent 54 wonderful years together until her passing in July 2019. Through all those years, he adored and loved his wife. James accomplished many things in his life, although his proudest moments were with the family he was such a part of. He loved to read, enjoyed fishing, and working with wood. James had also been an honorary member of the Georgia Department of Transportation Engineers Association and a member of the Georgia State Retirees Association. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary C. and Harold B. McCray, Sr.; sister, Mary McCray Morgan.Survivors are his son, Jimmy C. McCray of Jesup; brother, Harold B. McCray, Jr. of Wilmington Island; sisters-in-law, Donna Harper and June Harris of Jesup; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Graveside funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah with Rev. Clayton Dowd officiating.Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Friday at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home.The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver, Linda Libertone and Hospice of South Georgia Staff.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.Savannah Morning News09-03-2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at