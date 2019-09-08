|
|
Eden - James Randall Tyre James Randall Tyre, 63, of Eden died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
A native of Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Reppard Tyre and Margaret Wilson Tyre.
Randall worked many years for Carroll & Carroll as a Mechanic. He loved cars and motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Judy C. Bennett Tyre; son and daughter-in-law, James Randall Tyre, Jr. "Cracker" and Amanda; granddaughter, Harley D. Tyre; special niece, Nasiah "Nana" Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Shellia and Timothy Flanagan; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 p.m. followed by services beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with Pastor Randall Jeffers officiating. Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 8, 2019