James Richard Lanier of Metter, GA, passed away on June 20 at the Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter, Georgia. Known as J.R., he was born in Candler County on April 30, 1921 to James Richard and Janie Mercer Lanier. He moved to Savannah after graduation from Metter High School and later enlisted in the US Coast Guard. Serving for three years during WWII, he worked as a Medical Apprentice on board several troop transport ships and crossed the Atlantic a dozen times. J.R. was most proud of the four medals awarded to him for his service to his country during WW II. After the war in 1945, J.R. married Arlene Akins, his wife of 18 years and the mother of their four children. He was employed by the Southern Bell Telephone Company in Savannah, and later the Federal Aviation Agency, traveling for seventeen years throughout the Southeast. Leaving Savannah, he settled in Old Town, Florida, and married Frances Childre, his wife for forty-nine years before she passed in 2014. While living in Florida, Mr. Lanier retired from FAA and opened Lanier Electric and Appliances. In 1992, he and Frances moved back to Metter, built a nice home and settled down not far from the farm where he lived as a boy. He still did some appliance repairs and served as the Building Inspector for the City of Metter for several years. Mr. Lanier was a member of the First Baptist Church of Metter. In his retirement years he enjoyed being a part of Concerted Services and their activities, his church, and took pride in caring for his home, his yard, pruning his grape vines and nurturing the many fruit trees on the property. He also loved working in his wood shop. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lanier was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Lanier; his sister, Flora Lanier: a daughter, Patricia Lanier; and his former wife and mother of his children, Arlene Akins Lanier. He is survived by his four children: Jane Up De Graff (Mo), Jim Lanier (Barbara), Rose Bryan (Paul), and Keith Lanier (Beth); 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Metter. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at the church on Sunday. Interment will follow in Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Bryan, Josh Greene, Bob Hutchins, Jimmy Lanier, Johnny Lanier, Kyle Lanier, Forest Lanier, & Stephen Up De Graff. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Metter. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 21, 2019