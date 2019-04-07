James Robert (Rusty) Beasley, Jr., 51, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.



James was born in Savannah, GA and attended school in both Effingham County and Chatham County. James was active in bowling leagues; he cheered on the local baseball teams and was a true fan of the Savannah Bananas. His love for his family was the focus of his life.



James leaves behind his parents, James (Jim) and Roberta Beasley and loving daughter, Candace N. Beasley, who he loved beyond measure. Also, Russell E. Dent, uncle, Teresa and William Ward, aunt and uncle, Neal Wiley, uncle, Vickie Wiley, aunt and a large, loving number of cousins and friends that completed his life.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.



