James Robert "Coach" Walsh, Sr.
Savannah
James Robert "Coach" Walsh, Sr., 86, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a long illness.
Coach Walsh was born in Philadelphia, PA, where he attended Northeast Catholic High School and was a standout football player. He received a football scholarship to Auburn University, where he received a BA in Education.
In 1960, Coach Walsh married the love of his life the former Barbara Ann Leonard of Columbus, GA and they had seven children. He began his coaching career at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus, GA and concluded his career at Benedictine Military School in Savannah,Ga.
Coach Walsh is survived by his wife and six children, Jim Walsh, Jr. (Rebecca) of Cumming, Margie All (Sigbert) of Townsend, Patrick Walsh (Beth) of Richmond Hill, Billy Walsh of Savannah, Lenny Walsh of Savannah, and Wendy Stewart (Brandon) of Savannah. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Nunnally, Sigbert "Shay" H. All, IV, James "Jake" R. Walsh, III, Erin Elizabeth Gregos, Bragan Walsh, Bailey Walsh, Brad Stewart, Casey Walsh, Sarah Stewart, Gavin Stewart, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Coach was preceded in death by his son Leonard Seikel, his parents, Edward and Margaret, his sister Anne and his brothers William and Edward.
A private graveside service will be held in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a public service will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation in Coaches memory to St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, 2020 Kay Circle Columbus, GA 31907 or Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
April 14, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020