Mr. Savannah - James Rodney Hagan Mr. James Rodney Hagan passed away on July 9th, 2019, at Integrity-Cedar Plantation Senior Living in Metter, Georgia after an extended illness at the age of 76. Mr. Hagan was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Elizabeth Howard and James Edward Hagan of Savannah, and his wife of 52 years, Linda Kay Stanley, originally of Lyons.
Surviving Mr. Hagan are his son Mike Hagan and wife Leesa of Lyons; his daughter Kimberly Tindell and husband Jeremy of Evans; his two grandsons, James Rodney and Henry Richard Hagan; and his granddaughter, Ava Grace Tindell. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Hagan Shiell, her husband Bubba, and their sons, Jamie, Jason, and Kevin.
Mr. Hagan was born on November 23, 1942, in Bulloch County Georgia. He graduated from South Georgia Technical and Vocational School in Americus. He lived most of his life on Talahi Island, Savannah, with his wife and children. He retired after 37 years from Great Dane Trailers.
Upon his wife's death in 2017, Mr. Hagan moved to Lyons to live with his son and family who cared for him until he moved to Cedar Plantation for assistance during his final struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Mr. Hagan was an active member of Ardsley Park Baptist Church of Savannah and later the First Baptist Church of Rincon. He served His Lord as a deacon at both and volunteered in many ways over the years, all to God's glory.
Visitation will be Thursday, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home, Vidalia.
The funeral Service Friday, 1 pm, Grace Community Presbyterian Church, Lyons. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Grace Community Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1848, Vidalia, GA 30475. Savannah Morning News July 11, 2019
