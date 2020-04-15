Home

James Roger Stacey

James Roger Stacey Obituary
James Roger Stacey
Bloomingdale, GA
James Roger Stacey, 91, beloved husband, father and grandfather joined the saints on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020 while receiving "comfort care" at St. Joseph hospital in Savannah.
A fall, requiring surgery to drain a sub-dural hematoma resulting in incapacitation, after 91 1/2 years of a strong, independent and full life. "Pops" grew up in a musical family in Florence SC, but his Navy career allowed him to use his electronics training to serve in GA, FL, WA, NY and TN. He raised his family with nurse wife, Ouida and was a skilled craftsman. He enjoyed woodwork, leatherwork and archery tournaments. In his retirement years, he enjoyed life in Maggie Valley NC with his wife Liz Keller. They finally settled in Bloomingdale near family.
Cats, cribbage games and reading gave Pops many hours of enjoyment.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Burnham Stacey and his mother, Grace Steel Stacey; infant son, William Bradford Stacey, and William Brian Stacey, and recently, Roger Burnham Stacey; wives, Ouida Barrineau and Elizabeth Keller Stacey.
He is survived by daughter, Jan; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Interment at Mt Hope Cemetery in Florence SC is planned for August, when pops would have turned 92.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
