|
|
James Ronald Crews
Rincon, GA
James Ronald Crews, 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Effingham Care Center under the care of Arcadia Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Pauline Crews.
Surviving Ron are his wife of 44 years, Linda Todd Crews; his sons, Mark Crews of Dandridge, TN and Jason Crews (Kim) of Rincon, GA ; his brothers, Greg Crews (Pat) of Bluffton, SC, Danny Cochran (Susan) of Dublin, GA; five grandchildren, Isabel, Austin, Gabby, Emma and T.J.; and a special aunt, Doris Dollar.
Ron was born on January 5, 1949 in Savannah, GA. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1968. He worked for L B Foster Company for 23 years and Douglas Brothers for 17 years.
Visitation: 10- 10:45 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: The Gideons International, PO Box 618, Rincon, GA 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
September 20, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019