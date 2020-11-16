James S. WatersTybee Island, GAJames Stanley Waters, 73, of Tybee Island, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Oceanside Nursing Home. He was a lifelong resident of Tybee.He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Lois Waters, and his two brothers, Craig and Rusty Waters.Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Elizabeth Waters, three grandsons, Stanley, Bryton, and Wyatt Waters, all of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., as well as another grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his high school sweetheart, Cindy Sutton.A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.The family would like to thank the staff at Oceanside Nursing Home for the love and care given to Mr. Waters over the many years he was in their care.Remembrances may be made to Oceanside Nursing Home, 77 Van Horne Street, Tybee Island, GA 31328.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at