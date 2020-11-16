1/
James S. Waters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Waters
Tybee Island, GA
James Stanley Waters, 73, of Tybee Island, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Oceanside Nursing Home. He was a lifelong resident of Tybee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Lois Waters, and his two brothers, Craig and Rusty Waters.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Elizabeth Waters, three grandsons, Stanley, Bryton, and Wyatt Waters, all of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., as well as another grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his high school sweetheart, Cindy Sutton.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oceanside Nursing Home for the love and care given to Mr. Waters over the many years he was in their care.
Remembrances may be made to Oceanside Nursing Home, 77 Van Horne Street, Tybee Island, GA 31328.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved