Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
James Sherrell Wilder Jr. Obituary
James Sherrell Wilder, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Mr. James Sherrell Wilder, Jr., 65, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born in Savannah to the late James Sherrell Wilder, Sr. & Juanita Stephens Wilder. He was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed throwing darts, shooting pool, being in the river, watching the Braves and football, but most of all, he loved being with his family. Survivors include his children, Austin White and Jessica Gillespie (Michael); grandchildren, Valerie Elizabeth White and Justin Arthur Wilder; his former wife and still a good friend, Renee Wilder, and 3 sisters. The visitation will be from 2 -4 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/01/2019
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
