James Sidney Crawford, 63, died April 26, 2019 under the care of Hospice Savannah surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Luton, Bedfordshire, England to June Mathews Crawford and the late Jimmie Watts Crawford. Returning to America, his parents eventually settled in New Carlisle, Ohio, where he enjoyed the quintessential small-town adolescence of America's heartland in the '60's.



After graduating from Tecumseh High School, he attended Wittenberg University where he created lifelong friends with his fellow students and his beloved Phi Psi fraternity brothers. In between pottery and fencing classes, he attended enough core classes to graduate with a political science degree. He then pursued a master's degree in international business at Thunderbird in Glendale, Arizona; he chose a marketing emphasis with Chinese as his required foreign language. "Why Chinese? If I put that on a resume, who can check?"



He spent the next 38 years trading chemical fertilizer around the world while honing his gift of gab and relationship building. His greatest gift to the industry was believing in young people entering the business and mentoring them to their potential.



After moving to the Landings in 1992, he spent as much time as he could on the golf course. While he became a low handicapper, all his golf buddies will attest that he was not the most environmentally friendly golfer as he regularly damaged trees and the marsh holds quite a number of his least favorite clubs.



Jim's love and knowledge of music was so encyclopedic that he envisioned a post retirement career as a Rock Music History professor pontificating on his favorite bands like the Allman Brothers, Little Feat, The Grateful Dead, The Outlaws and so many more. Travel, snow skiing, gardening and at home sommeliering with appropriate cheese pairings rounded out the remainder of his leisure hours.



He is remembered with love by his wife of 38 years, Valerie Edgemon; his mother, June Mathews Crawford of Springfield, Ohio; brothers Steve (Bridgett) Crawford of Glendale, Arizona and Randy Crawford of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,; nephews, Aaron Crawford, Christopher Edgemon, Alex Edgemon, Jonathan Edgemon; nieces Tiffany Cobb and Tammi Armstrong; all his Texas family - Connie, Tracy, Karan, Steven, & Nancy Edgemon; and all his aunts and cousins in England.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., Wittenberg University and the .



