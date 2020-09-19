James "Jay" Strong Hackney
Savannah, GA
James "Jay" Strong Hackney, 65, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Hospice Savannah.
Jay was born on a U.S. Air Force Basic in Tachikawa, Japan, where his father was serving during the Korean War. He graduated from Peachtree High School in Atlanta.
Jay was an accomplished musician who started his career with a large show band that toured the country in the early 1970s. In 1976, he moved to Savannah and started a long career with several well-known Savannah bands, including Ansel, Strong and Reeves. Jay had a great passion for playing music with his friends and for his friends. His bass guitar playing was legendary.
Always comfortable in an Hawaiian shirt, shorts and flip flops, Jay loved the beauty, beaches and lifestyle of Tybee Island and Wilmington Island. He was a beloved member of his family and a dear friend to many across Savannah.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Col. Donald Ingram Hackney and Thelma Strong Hackney. He is survived by his loving brother and sister, Donald Hackney, Jr. and Susan Rawson; nieces, Rachel Rawson and Laura Hackney, nephew, Brian hackney, former spouse, Barbara Rogers Hackney.
Remembrances in Jay's honor may be made to the Georgia Music Foundation, to help them give the gift of music to children. georgiamusicfoundation.com
Savannah Morning News
September 20, 2020
