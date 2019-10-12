|
James T. "Tommy" Carter
James T. "Tommy" Carter, age 55, of Bloomingdale, passed away October 11, 2019. A native of Savannah, Tommy was raised in Effingham County and graduated from Effingham High School in 1982. He worked for over 17 years for Yancey Bros Co., and 17 years for National Gypsum. He loved hunting and fishing, and he served as a Den leader for Cub Scout Pack 691. Tommy also served as President of Lakeside Community. He was part of the family of Morningstar Community Church in Bloomingdale, and he loved serving others in their time of need. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Byron Carter. He is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Gail H. Carter; son, Byron Carter, both of Bloomingdale; mother, Cheryl Snyder, of Ellabell; mother, Marty (Joe) Deal, of Metter; brother, Chris Carter (Crystal), of Metter; Shane Viles (Wanda), of Savannah; several sisters and brothers in-law, many nieces and great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends. His memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 AM at Morningstar Community Church. Dr. Grady Taylor, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Byron Carter's College Fund. Make cards out or checks payable to: Byron Carter and send to P. O. Box 13623 ATTN: Boaen Savannah, GA 31416. Thomas C. Strickland and Sons, West Chatham Chapel in charge of arrangements.
