James T. Hargreaves, III died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home.
James was predeceased by his beloved grandpa, Wally Taylor; and his uncle and aunt, Greg and Becky Taylor.
The lifelong resident of Savannah was a 1999 graduate of Calvary Day School. He attended East Georgia College in Statesboro and received an Associates of Science Degree in General Studies from St. Leo's University. James was an avid collector of many things including comic books and anime figurines. He was currently employed by MECO.
Surviving are his mother, Debbie Lanier; his maternal grandmother, Mary Taylor; father and stepmother, Jim and Marsha Hargreaves; aunts, Lydia Taylor and Jesse Nealy (Mike); uncles, Eddie Hargreaves (Julie); cousins, Michael Taylor (Kaleigh), Rachel Green (Jonathan), Alex Taylor (Patrick); great-uncles, Mario and Frank Piccione; great-aunts, Millie Whaley and Judy Taylor; and James's best friend, Jacob Marsh.
A celebration of James's life is being planned and will be announced by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019