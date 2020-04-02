Home

Allen Funeral Home
1508 Duke St
Beaufort, SC 29902 
(843)525-0800
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
1508 Duke St
Beaufort, SC 29902 
View Map
Deacon James T. Smith

Deacon James T. Smith Obituary
Deacon James T. Smith
Savannah, GA
Dea. James T. Smith of Tremont Temple Baptist Church, Savannah, GA passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Candler Hospital at the age of 93.
Survivors; Carolyn S. Warren, Barbara A. Smith, Annie B. Smith, Felicia M. Maynor, Patrick A. Maynor, Rosella Watson, Sharonte' Bryant, Wiilie Roberts, Latasha King, Julia Wearrien, Ricardo Reed, Johnny and Belinda Brown, and a host of other family members and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 3:00-– 6:00 PM at Allen Funeral Chapel, 1508 Duke St., Beaufort SC, 29902. Private Burial on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort SC, 29902.
Savannah Morning News
April 3, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
