Jim was a great guy. We worked together, on and off, for over 25 years, fellow Knights of Columbus in Savannah. Great and professional man to work with, loving husband to Tammy, and one could not ask for a better friend. No matter what you needed, Jim was ready, willing, and able to pitch in and help you out. Going way out of his way was no problem for him if a friend or co-worker needed help. And never was without his smile. May God Rest his soul.

Dale De Roia

Friend