James Wayne Durrence
Claxton, Georgia
James Wayne Durrence, 71, passed away December 31, 2019, at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. After graduating from Claxton High School he earned an Associate Degree in Agriculture from ABAC. He then attended the University of Georgia prior to enlisting into the military. He served in the Vietnam War as a Sentry Dog Handler with the Military Police. After his military service, Wayne came home to Evans County to help his parents with the family farm and handle the broiler houses.
Wayne was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. He enjoyed searching from arrowheads and other Indian artifacts found on the farm. He lived with his mother the last two years of her life, so that she could remain at home. He loved his family and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Irene Durrence.
SURVIVORS: his daughter, Keisha (Marvin) Welch of Claxton; brother, Ronnie Durrence of Claxton; sister, Judy (Stoy) Martin of Claxton; special friend, Sheila Thompson of Claxton; special cousins, Kenneth (Phyllis) Durrence and Glenda Edwards, all of Claxton; three granddaughters, Jasmine, Jenisa and Jalyn; and several nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friday, January 3, 2020, 1-2:00 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.
FUNERAL: Friday, January 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.
BURIAL: Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
REMEMBRANCE: Bay Branch Church Cemetery Fund, Bay Branch Church Rd., Claxton, GA, 30417.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
(912) 739-3338
www.nesmithfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
January 2, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020