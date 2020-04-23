|
|
James Wayne Smith
Jesup, Georgia
James Wayne Smith, born September 1, 1927, died peacefully April 22nd at his home in Jesup, GA, at the age of 92. Wayne was the son of George Lee Smith, Sr. and Grace Womack Smith. He grew up on Orange Street in Jesup as a child of the Great Depression. He married Ruby Carter Smith of Jesup in 1947. They were married for 56 years until her death in 2003. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, and he graded the lot where the church now stands.
Wayne was known to his friends as "Hatchet" and as a youth he could be seen driving around town in a "Car" that he fashioned from a washing machine motor. Renowned raconteur and spinner of yarns, he had a talent for making friends and a genius for amusing them with his quick wit and elaborate stratagems. His good humor never failed to bring a smile, even on a cloudy day. Known to some as "The Mayor of Doctortown" (which had no Mayor), he hunted and fished along the Altamaha before the big trees fell. He was a sure shot, hitting thrown targets with a .22 rifle time after time.
He worked in highway construction for over 60 years, most notably with Shepherd Construction and R.B. Baker Construction Companies. He retired in 2008 at age 81. There were times when his work on the Interstate highways took him away from home, but he always returned to his beloved Jesup. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. One of his favorite activities was his daily visits with his comrades in the "Liars Club," where he was deemed chief entertainer.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eloise Carter and two brothers, George Smith and Jack Smith, whose donated kidney gave life and health to Wayne for over 40 years. He is survived by two children: G.R. Smith (Linda Poppell) of Savannah, GA and Toni Harris (Jonny) of Greenview Farms, Screven, GA. He has five grandchildren: Joshua Smith (Dana) of Savannah, Benjamin Smith (Katherine) of Atlanta, Jon Harris (Christel) and Paul Harris (Haley) of Screven, and Kacee Harris Davis (Justin) of Hinesville. He is also survived by 13 beloved great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful and compassionate individuals who assisted in his care during the last few years, particularly those who remained with him to the end: Trish, Danette, Robin, Linda, and Rose.
Due to the current pandemic, private graveside services will be at the Jesup City Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with Rev. Garth Duke-Barton officiating.
Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1134, Jesup 31598; Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup 31545; and the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
04/24/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020