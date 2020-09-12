James "Jim" Webster Krembs
Savannah, GA
James "Jim" Webster Krembs died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after a long illness.
Jim was born August 19, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to parents Gerhard Anton Krembs and Zilphia Ann (Webster) Krembs. Because Jim's dad's job moved the family around, Jim grew up in Bayonne, NJ and in Binghamton, NY. Jim graduated from Central High School in Binghamton, class of 1965. Jim is also a graduate of Hobart College in Geneva, NY with a degree in political science. During his undergraduate college years, Jim took a break from school and joined the Marine Corps. He was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. After returning to college and finishing his degree, Jim met and married his wife, Nancy (Bishop) Krembs. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Jim earned an MBA degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio and worked for 20 years as a hospital administrator in upstate NY and in North Georgia. Jim made a career detour in the 1990"s and decided to go to law school. He graduated from the University of Georgia Law School with a JD degree. Being selected for high achievement, he served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Intellectual Property Law. Jim loved being a lawyer and he held other Savannah lawyers in high regard, thinking them some of the nicest people he knew. Jim was a member of the Savannah Bar Association and the Catholic Lawyer's Guild. He was a communicant of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his dear friend and brother-in-law, Harland Bishop, and his sister-in-law, Terry Tedrow.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Savannah and son, Peter Nicholas Krembs of Pittsburgh, PA.; brothers, Gerhard A. Krembs (Melanie), Naples, FL and Michael J. Krembs (Nancy), Greene, NY. In addition, Jim is survived by his sisters-in-law who loved him like a brother: Lucinda Gilmartin (Patrick), Buffalo, NY, Kathy Frens (Larry), Wyoming, NY, Lori Marchese (Salvatore), E. Pembroke, NY, and Darlissa Bishop, Phoenix, AZ. Jim is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews whom he loved as well as close friends he loved to entertain with his quick wit and readiness for fun.
A memorial mass for Jim will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist at a later date to be announced.
Remembrances may be made to the Mission of the Social Apostolate of Savannah, P.O. Box 8703, Savannah, GA 31412.
