James Wilford Hinely


1931 - 2020
Bellingham, WA
James Wilford Hinely (Bill) died on Monday February 3rd 2020 age 88. He died at home with his wife Lesley Rigg at his side. Bill was born on November 2nd 1931 in Rincon, Georgia, grew up in Guyton, Georgia and attended Marlow High School. He studied at Young Harris College in North Georgia, earned a degree in Theology from Emory University in Atlanta, and Master's degrees in Psychology and Education in Chicago.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Hinely in Atlanta, his son Mark Hinely in Sweden, Mark's wife Ulla Carlsson and their daughter Julia Goffe.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard T Hinely and Eva Iler Hinely, sister Deana Baggett, and brother Reginald Hinely.
Savannah Morning News
2/11/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
