1/1
James William "Jimmy" Dyal Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William "Jimmy" Dyal, Sr.
Savannah, GA
James William "Jimmy" Dyal, Sr., age 66, of Savannah passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Mr. Dyal was born on January 17, 1954 in Baxley, GA, the son of the late William and Nettie Jean Miles Dyal. Mr. Dyal was the owner of James Dyal Electric Company for many years. He was a former member of Taliaferro Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was currently a member of Silk Hope Baptist Church.
Mr. Dyal is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Paula Lanier Dyal; sons, James "Jamie" Dyal, Jr. (Erica) and Jeremy W. Dyal (Cassandra); sisters, Connie Arnsdorff (Charlie), Pat Dyal, and Peggy Hoppe; sister-in-law, Vicki Riggs; grandchildren, Jeremy, Shawn, and Chelsey; nephews, David Dyal, John Todd, Reggie Dyal, and Christopher Dyal; nieces, Taylor Hoppe, and Kristina Jorge; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 27, 2020
Dear Family, we are so deeply sorry to hear about Jimmy. We are lifting all of you in prayer and thinking of you. You are all such a sweet and loving family. May the Lord give you strength and His peace during this time of great loss. We love you and miss you all. Love, Darlene, Chuck and Victor Harrold
Darlene Harrold
Family
July 27, 2020
Linda Owens
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved