James William "Jimmy" Dyal, Sr.Savannah, GAJames William "Jimmy" Dyal, Sr., age 66, of Savannah passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.Mr. Dyal was born on January 17, 1954 in Baxley, GA, the son of the late William and Nettie Jean Miles Dyal. Mr. Dyal was the owner of James Dyal Electric Company for many years. He was a former member of Taliaferro Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was currently a member of Silk Hope Baptist Church.Mr. Dyal is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Paula Lanier Dyal; sons, James "Jamie" Dyal, Jr. (Erica) and Jeremy W. Dyal (Cassandra); sisters, Connie Arnsdorff (Charlie), Pat Dyal, and Peggy Hoppe; sister-in-law, Vicki Riggs; grandchildren, Jeremy, Shawn, and Chelsey; nephews, David Dyal, John Todd, Reggie Dyal, and Christopher Dyal; nieces, Taylor Hoppe, and Kristina Jorge; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service.