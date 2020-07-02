1/1
James William Potts
James William Potts
The Landings
James William (Pottsie) Potts of Savannah, GA, age 79, passed away July 1, 2020 from heart related complications. Jim was born September 23, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Haverford High School ('58) located in Havertown, PA. He was a volunteer fireman with Brookline Fire Dept and began a very successful sales career in plastic sales at Cosden Chemicals in Conshohocken, PA. He relocated his family south to get away from the cold weather and remained in a successful sales and management career in the plastics industry. As the former President of the Society of Plastic Engineers, Jim was often heard saying "I'm going to say just one-word son…PLASTICS" (The Graduate). Jim and Trish retired to Savannah in 1996 where he continued to consult and learned to balance work and golf. Jim enjoyed his family, golf, his Tuesday night poker buddies, and a good joke (not necessarily in this order).
Jim is survived by the love of his life, Trish Potts, his three sons; Michael Potts (Kathy) of Naples, FL; Craig Potts (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA; and Keith Potts (Heather) of Franklin, TN; step-daughter, Patra Vogt, of Seattle, WA; and step-son, Gary Perlinsky (Shirley), Lebanon, NJ; sisters, Georgette Reeves (Bobby) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ; and Lori Bailey (Tom) of Phoenixville, PA. "Grandpa Jim" is survived by grandchildren, Katherine and Mitchell (Michael and Kathy Potts); Garrett (Ashley), Kyle (Kate) and Eric (Madison) (Craig and Lisa Potts); and Alexia (Gary Perlinsky).
Services will be private.
The family appreciates all the love and support and asks that any donations be made to the Skidaway Island First Responders, c/o The Landings Association, Inc. 600 Landings Way South, Savannah, GA 31411.
Savannah Morning News
