James William Shinn, Jr. "Jim"
Pooler, GA
James William Shinn, Jr. "Jim", 57, of Pooler, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a battle with Covid-19.
Jim was born in Birmingham, AL to the late James William Shinn, Sr. & Clydie Mae Payne Shinn. He graduated from Huffman High School and Samford University, where he played football, baseball, basketball and tennis. He was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed at Delta Metals. Jim was a co-owner of Steel Erectors, Inc. with his wife, Leslie. He was a member of Compassion Christian Church, Henderson Campus and worked on the baptism team to lead others to Christ. He coached his youngest daughters' teams in basketball, lacrosse, soccer and softball, and was an avid golfer. Jim had three things that he loved more than anything else: his wife, his children, and Alabama Football (Roll Tide!).
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Clifton Shinn; children, Jessica Price (John), Alicia Quick (Brad), Jarrod Shinn, Morgan Shinn and Anna Shinn; grandson, Braxton Quick; sister, Sherie Shinn Cantley; niece, Melissa Cantley Achuff (Mark); nephew, Ryan Cantley (Alison); Uncle Donald Payne and Uncle Jerry Payne, along with many cousins, great nieces and nephews.
A private graveside funeral and burial for the family will be held at Westside Memorial Gardens. There will be a celebration of Jim's life at Compassion Christian Church, Henderson Campus at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jim's name to Nine Line Foundation for Wounded Veterans.
