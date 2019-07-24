|
|
Pooler - Jamie A. Lightle Jamie Anthony Lightle, 29, of Pooler, Georgia and husband of Kristin Amber Lightle, died Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of Christopher Todd Lightle and Carol Louise Lightle. Jamie was a member of Compassion Christian Church East Campus. He graduated from Jenkins High School. Jamie was the owner and operator of Lightle Custom Construction. He enjoyed working but fishing with his son, Aiden, was his favorite thing to do.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joe Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Kristin Amber Lightle; two sons, Aiden Anthony Lightle and Lincoln Marshall Lightle; his mother and father, Christopher Todd Lightle and Carol Louise Lightle of Pooler; one brother, Jacob Lightle of Pooler, Georgia; his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Williams of Harrisonburg, Louisiana, and his paternal grandparents, Larry and Helen Lightle of Savannah, Georgia.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Thursday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Friday morning at Compassion Christian Church East Campus - 9150 Old Montgomery Road, Savannah, conducted by the Reverend Drew Humphreys. Interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Compassion Christian Church East Campus - 9150 Old Montgomery Road, Savannah, Georgia 31406-6233.
Please share your thoughts about Jamie and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News July 24, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 24, 2019