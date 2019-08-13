|
Savannah - Jan E. Obert Jan E. Obert, 63, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hospice House. She was born June 1, 1956 in Osaka, Japan. She was raised all over the world and loved Fairbanks, Alaska and Tybee Island. Jan attended Johnson High School, and was employed by Savannah Beach and Oceanside Nursing Homes for 33 years as a CNA. She worked at Summer Breeze Assisted Living facility on Wilmington Island for the last 16 years, also as a CNA.
A very special and kind woman who loved animals; she is remembered as someone who always gave of herself to others in work and play.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy R. Obert, mother, Betty A. Obert, and sister, Inigrid E. Haskell.
Surviving are her sister, Karen (John) Leffler of Savannah, brothers, Mark (Jutta) Obert of Rincon, GA, Eric Obert of California, sister-in-law, Vi Obert of Missouri, step-mother, Sue Obert of Springfield, Missouri, her nephews, Andrew Leffler, of Atlanta, Matthew Leffler and Brittany Rehan of Savannah, Tim (April) Obert, of Garden City, Tony Obert of Savannah, and cousins, Diane (Eddie) Johnson of Faulkville, Kathy Jones of Savannah, and Richard Hood of Savannah.
A Special Thank You to the entire 5th floor Cardiac ICU unit at Memorial Health for their expert care and a Special Thank You to Martin Rudolph for the most compassionate care we have ever experienced.
Jan is once again enjoying the company of her beloved dog Harry.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Chatham County Humane Society or charity of donor's choice. Savannah Morning News August 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 13, 2019