Ridout's Valley Chapel
1800 Oxmoor Road
Homewood, AL 35209
(205) 879-3401
To be announced at a later date
Jane Clyburn Sutlive Collins

Jane Clyburn Sutlive Collins Obituary
Jane Clyburn Sutlive Collins
Birmingham, AL
Mrs. Jane Clyburn Sutlive Collins, 86, of Birmingham, died Sunday, May 10th. Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Sutlive Glowacki and her parents, Susie Clyburn Sutlive and John Laffiteau Sutlive.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, David Ott Collins; two sons, David Ott Collins Jr. (Pam) of Vestavia and John Sutlive Collins of Birmingham; one sister, Josephine Laffiteau Sutlive of Greensboro, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Virginia Collins Conerly (Andrew) of Huntsville; two great grandchildren, Harrison David Conerly and Catherine Jane Conerly of Huntsville.
Jane was born September 12, 1933, in Savanah, Georgia. Jane graduated from Pape School in Savannah, Georgia and attended Agnes Scott College in Atlanta.
Jane will be remembered by others for her hospitality. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, DAR-Daughters of the American Revolution and Society of the Colonial Dames of America. Jane loved golf and spent many years playing with friends. Jane enjoyed her family and found immense delight in her great grandchildren visiting.
A service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
May 14, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
