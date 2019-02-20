|
Jane Driggers Eason, 70, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Optim Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1949 to Hugh and Vernice Brannen Driggers and lived here all of her life. She is survived by: Husband, Lenwood Eason of Glennville, Georgia, Sister, Debbie Dutton (Dale) of Glennville, GA, Brothers, Jimmy Driggers (Katha) of Glennville, GA, Robert Driggers (Janice) of St. Simons Island, GA, Jesse J. Driggers (Sherry) of Glennville, GA. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Ebenezer Free Will Baptist Church . Funeral services will follow at the Ebenezer Free Will Baptist Church at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Remembrances: Mary Wilkinson Auxiliary of Ebenezer Free Will Baptist Church 1718 Ebenezer Church Road, Glennville, Georgia 30427.
Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 20, 2019