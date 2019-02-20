Home

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville
206 N Veterans Blvd
Glennville, GA 30427
(912) 654-2060
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ebenezer Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ebenezer Free Will Baptist Church
Jane Driggers Eason Obituary
Jane Driggers Eason, 70, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Optim Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1949 to Hugh and Vernice Brannen Driggers and lived here all of her life. She is survived by: Husband, Lenwood Eason of Glennville, Georgia, Sister, Debbie Dutton (Dale) of Glennville, GA, Brothers, Jimmy Driggers (Katha) of Glennville, GA, Robert Driggers (Janice) of St. Simons Island, GA, Jesse J. Driggers (Sherry) of Glennville, GA. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Ebenezer Free Will Baptist Church . Funeral services will follow at the Ebenezer Free Will Baptist Church at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Remembrances: Mary Wilkinson Auxiliary of Ebenezer Free Will Baptist Church 1718 Ebenezer Church Road, Glennville, Georgia 30427.

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 20, 2019
