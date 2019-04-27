|
Jane Elizabeth Smith Peschang, 95, passed away April 24, 2019.
Jane was born in Bulloch County on October 17, 1923 to the late Inez and Sebastian Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Peschang; siblings, Benny Frank Smith, Coney Smith, Linton Smith, Bernice Waller, Winnie Morris and Eunice Nichols; nieces, Beth Jones and Evelyn McCarty; nephews, Johnny and Jimmy Morris.
Jane was a graduate of the St. Joseph's Nursing program and the University of Georgia. The majority of her nursing career was spent in industrial nursing at the American Cyanamid Corporation. Jane loved island living, front porch sitting, dancing, Johnny Harris Restaurant, the Washington Redskins, growing camellias and her family. Jane, who was THAT AUNT, is survived by numerous nieces and nephews stretching over four generations. Jane lived a long a fulfilling life, and she did it HER way.
Graveside services will be held Monday, April 29th at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim with Ronnie Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends before and after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Arcadia Hospice, Humane Society, or His Love Ministries.
