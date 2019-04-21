|
Jane Harding Frame Cook died peacefully on April 17, 2019, at her home in Midway, Georgia surrounded by her family. She was born on January 26th 1939 in Richwood, West Virginia to Ellis Summers Frame, Junior, and Lyle Harding Frame. She graduated from Richwood High School in l956 and Marshall University in l960, with a degree in Education. Jane and her family moved to Savannah from Charleston, West Virginia in 1967. In 1971, with her three children in school, she began working with the Chatham Co. Bd of Education, first as a PE teacher at Cuyler Middle School. In l987, she attained a Masters degree as a Library Media Specialist from Georgia Southern University. She became a Media Specialist at Thunderbolt Elementary School, where Jane and her students made submissions to the Chatham County Media Festival and won many awards. She was one of the first teachers to step beyond just writing and illustrating books. A teacher who succeeded her, said "her video productions were wonderful during a time when no one else was using that format. I hung onto all of her videotapes and gave the ones that had to do with the history of Thunderbolt to the Thunderbolt Museum." Jane retired from teaching in 1999.
On June 18th, l977, Jane and her second husband, Judge Robert "Bob" Cook were married, and were devoted to each other for 42 years. They have been the center of their combined families' lives for all the years of their marriage, celebrating Thanksgivings, Christmases, fourths of July, birthdays and marriages together at their Midway home. Sports were a passion for Jane from her childhood years when she always had a ball in her hand. She participated in sandlot baseball, touch football and high school basketball. The boys basketball coach said that he would have won every game if he'd had Jane on his team. Her love of sports continued throughout her life. She was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and took her children and grandchildren to Atlanta for a Braves game nearly every year. Normally quiet and reserved, Jane became extremely animated during tense Bulldogs' games, and was known to pound her fists on the tables and shout at the referees. Jane loved the mountains of West Virginia, but by age 16, when she visited her older sister in Virginia Beach, she saw the ocean for the first time and knew she wanted to live by the water. Jane loved the outdoors, camping with her children and grandchildren and being on the boat fishing and exploring the nearby islands with Bob. In later years, she and Bob enjoyed taking the family on cruises. She especially enjoyed a cruise to Cuba in 2018. She loved working in her garden, and eagerly awaited each flower and every tomato. A red amaryllis that she had planted, bloomed on the day she died. Ethel Miller, a devoted family friend and minister, said, "she was the white lily that God gave to us for awhile, and had so much love that she could share it with everybody she knew." Jane is predeceased by her son Michael Smith and step son Rip Cook. She is survived by her husband Robert Cook, her son, Bart Smith (Lee) of Atlanta, her daughter, Elizabeth Terra of Richmond Hill, her sisters Elizabeth Eaton of Savannah, and Kay Frame (Lucy) of Oakville, Ca., and her brother, Ellis Frame (Cathy) of Summersville, West Virginia; her grandchildren, Timothy Fortier (Caroline) of Pt. Wentworth, Jeffrey Fortier of Atlanta, Sterling Smith of Atlanta, Grace Smith of Atlanta, and Steven Terra of Richmond Hill; and her stepchildren Vicky Taylor of Savannah, John Cook (Laura) of Pembroke, Tommy Cook of Midway, Patrick Cook (Deann) of Madison; and step grandchildren Tiffany (Ryan) Nutter, Michael (Jessica) Taylor, Charles Foster, Amanda Neville, Kathryn Cook, Chris Cook, MaCayla Cook, Hannah Cook, Chloe Cook, and great step grandchildren Jake Nutter, Kinsli Neville, Reagan Nutter, and Knox Taylor. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Alan Lord, Dr. Olugbenga Awe, Candler Hospital and staff, Georgia Hospice Care, and all her wonderful caregivers, including Diane Slappy, Ragan Gaskin, Aja White, Tonya McReady, and Candice Hayman. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Gabriel's House Children's Home, P,O, Box 35, Hinesville, Ga. 31313, or the . A Memorial Service will be held at the Dorchester Presbyterian Church in Midway, Ga. on Monday April 22nd 2019, at 11:00 am.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 21, 2019