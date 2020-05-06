Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Jane Harty Abbott

Jane Harty Abbott, 89, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 of natural causes at her residence. Due to the current pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held in Catholic Cemetery. A memorial mass and reception will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1707 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31401 or Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 222 Harris St., Savannah, GA 31401. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
